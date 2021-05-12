Local Memorial Day events

Memorial Day events in Columbiana Trumbull and Mahoning counties in Ohio and Mercer and Lawrence counties in Pennsylvania

There are several Memorial Day events scheduled across the Valley. Here are a few that were reported to us:

If you know of a public Memorial Day event that is not listed below, please submit your Memorial Day event via this form.

Columbiana Memorial Day parade: Canceled

Columbiana American Legion Post 290, instead, will have a short service.

Leetonia Memorial Day Parade canceled, ceremonies still planned

In lieu of a Memorial Day parade this year, there will be a wreath presentation ceremony at 9 a.m. at the Washingtonville VFW. Following this there will be a ceremony honoring those who served at Wick Park, hosted by the Leetonia American Legion with accompanying music performed by the Leetonia High School band May 31.

To wrap up the day, there will be a memorial ceremony to honor the late Ralph Diaz, a decorated Vietnam War veteran from Leetonia, at Oakdale Cemetery. For more, call (330) 427-6259.

Mercer Memorial 500 parade: Back on the calendar

Thanks to a last-minute permit opportunity, the annual parade is happening in Mercer County this year. There will also be a memorial ceremony at Citizen’s Cemetery as well as a 5-K race.

Poland Memorial Parade canceled, ceremonies still planned

Although the Sons of The American Legion Mahoning Valley Squadron 15 had to cancel the annual Memorial Day parade, they’re hosting a small ceremony that will be livestreamed on Facebook at the War Memorial Building Post 15 Home located at 35 Cortland Street in Poland on May 31.Bishop David Bonnar will offer opening and closing remarks alongside the keynote speaker Kristen Fox of Poland.