Where to get free Thanksgiving meals, for those in need

(WKBN) – Thanksgiving will look different this year due to the pandemic, but there will still be free meals locally helping those in need this holiday season.

Free turkey/food giveaway

The Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission, in partnership with Gleaner’s Food Bank and on behalf of the Mahoning County Board of Commissioners, will be hosting a food distribution on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Canfield Fairgrounds, 7265 Canfield-Columbiana Road (Route 45) Canfield, OH 44406.

Patrons will enter through Gate 8 on Route 45 and volunteers will enter through Gate 5.

Patrons will remain in their vehicles and drive through the distribution line and are requested to wear masks as they pass through the food distribution area. Patrons are also asked to ensure their trunk or cargo area is cleared out to make room for food.

Turkey Giveaway

Nov. 21 at 9 a.m.

The MLO Bros, Valley Insurance and Rulli Brothers are giving away 55 frozen turkeys in a drive-thru style pickup.

Salvation Army center in Sharon

No in-person meals this year. Meals will be delivered instead. They are taking reservations, call 1-724-347-5537.

Thanksgiving meals giveaway

Nov. 24, starting at 6 p.m. (first-come, first-served basis)

Brookfall Management has teamed up with local nonprofit O.N.E to give local families Thanksgiving meals. The giveaway will be at St. Andrews Manor Apartments, in the office located at 421 Southern Blvd NW. Warren, Ohio 44485.

Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley

Complete Thanksgiving meals will be served on Thanksgiving Day, (November 26) continuously from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 962 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Youngstown. Dine-in and carry out are both available. No reservations required.

Meal distribution for Youngstown City School students

Paul C. Bunn and Taft elementary schools each are having meal distributions for their respective families.

Radio station Loud 102.3 WLOA, in partnership with YCSD, the City of Youngstown, Youngstown City Council members and the Youngstown Community Initiative to Reduce Violence will distribute turkeys to the first 100 people Monday, Nov. 23.

The giveaway will begin at 3 p.m. in the East High School parking lot, 474 Bennington Ave.

The Light Church plans a Bags of Blessing giveaway from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 21, at East High School. The church will give out 250 bags of groceries and plans to give out another 250 at a site in Akron.