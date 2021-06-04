Fourth of July events in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties in Ohio and Mercer and Lawrence counties in Pa.

(WKBN) – Below is a list of upcoming Fourth of July events and fireworks displays around the Valley.

Austintown fireworks

WKBN 27 First News will be teaming with the Austintown trustees and Hollywood Gaming to bring you a summer concert with fireworks.

“Party in the Plaza” will be on Sunday, June 27 at the Austintown Plaza.

The party starts at 4 p.m. and ends with fireworks, the last hour and a half of which will be broadcast on MyYTV and streamed online at WKBN.com.

Chris Higbee and his band will be the entertainment from 9-10 p.m. on MyYTV. Then, the fireworks will air both on MyYTV and FOX Youngstown.

Canfield Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks

This year’s event, with the theme “Together Again,” is split into two days of celebration, beginning Saturday, July 3 with the annual fireworks display at the Fairgrounds.

Monday morning, July 5, the annual Firecracker 4 Mile Fun Run will take place. This year, registration is limited to online.

The kids’ race begins at 8:15 a.m., and the Firecracker Run takes off at 8:30 a.m.

Following the race, the outstanding Canfield 4th of July parade leaves the Fairgrounds at 10:10 a.m., traveling north on South Broad Street, circling the Green and continuing west on Lisbon Street to disband in the middle school parking lot.

There will be no kids’ games after the parade, though there will be activities on the center Green before and after the parade.

Following the parade, local recording artist JD Eicher performs on the gazebo.

A car show will be in the parking lot behind Farmers Bank.

Find out more about Canfield’s 4th of July festivities, by visiting www.canfield4thofjuly.com.

Columbiana Fourth of July Fireworks

Columbiana’s Fourth of July Fireworks have been moved to Shaker Woods. Gates open at 6 p.m.

The event is free of charge, and food vendors and entertainment will be on site.

Salem Fourth of July Celebration

The Parks and Recreation Department will once again host its annual Fourth of July celebration at 5 p.m. July 3.

The event will include bounce houses, carnival games and concession stands. The event ends with fireworks at dark.

Slippery Rock Independence Day Celebration

The fireworks display can be viewed from downtown Saturday, July 3, 5 – 10 p.m. on Main St.

Mayor Longo is teaming up with local businesses to offer street vendors, live entertainment, aerial flyovers and a fireworks display.

Struthers Fourth of July Parade

The Struthers 4th of July Parade will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 4.

The parade will be limited to 100 entries this year, with a limit of two entries per each participating group.

Entry forms should be submitted early as the lineup will be assigned on a first-come, first-serve basis. Entry forms can be obtained via email at struthersparade@yahoo.com or picked up at the Mayor’s Office down at Struthers City Hall, 6 Elm St.

No walk-ins will be accepted on the day of the parade.

W.D. Packard Concert Band & Fireworks

Sunday, July 4, at 8 p.m. enjoy a performance from the historic W.D. Packard Concert Band. Ticket prices are free and can be obtained at WDPackardBand.com. Doors open 60 minutes prior to the start of the show.