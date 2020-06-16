Fourth of July events and fireworks 2020

July 4th fireworks and events in the Valley, and whether they're scheduled, postponed or canceled

(WKBN) – Below is a list of upcoming Fourth of July events and fireworks displays around the Valley. and whether they were canceled or rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mahoning County

Austintown

Austintown Fourth of July Fireworks: Postponed to September 12 at 10 p.m., joining 9/11 event

September 10-12: Austintown will be hosting a “Freedom Week,” which will kick off with Patriot Day at Quaker Steak & Lube on Thursday. On Friday, there will be a program at the township’s 9/11 memorial. On Saturday, the 12th, there will be a parade at noon, followed by a celebration at the Austintown Plaza. A fireworks show will be held at 10 p.m.

Beaver Twp.

No events scheduled.

Beloit

No events scheduled.

Canfield

Freedom 4 Miler at the Canfield Fairgrounds. Due to regulations, the race will take place in multiple heats throughout the morning starting at 6 a.m. with the last heat set to go at 10:30 a.m. Heats are limited to 50 participants each. A virtual race is also taking place throughout the month. Details for registration are available at www.secondsoleracing.com.

Coitsville

No events scheduled.

Craig Beach

No events scheduled.

Jackson Twp.

July 4: Events canceled.

Poland

Independence Day Parade in Poland: July 4, starting at 10 a.m.

Celebrate Poland has been canceled. The next Celebrate Poland will be June 25 and 26, 2021.

Smith Twp.

No events scheduled.

Struthers

The Struthers School Foundation 4th of July Parade 5K and Kids Fun Run: Canceled. The race will return on July 4, 2021.

Trumbull County

Cortland

July 4: No events scheduled.

Newton Falls

June 27: Bike Show has been scheduled, may be rescheduled at a later date.

July 4: The Fourth of July parade, 4th Festivities and Fireworks are canceled.

Girard

July 4: Fireworks canceled.

August 15: End of Summer Parade canceled.

Howland

July 4: Events canceled.

Johnston Township

July 4: No events scheduled.

Liberty

July 4: Events canceled.

McDonald

June 24-27: McDonald Fire Homecoming Festival postponed to October 10.

Newton Falls

July 4: Parade and fireworks canceled.

Niles

Mahoning Valley Scrappers June Boom Drive In Fireworks, Friday, June 26 at the Eastwood Field parking lot.

Warren

July 4: Packard Band concert and Fireworks at W.D. Packard Music Hall canceled.

Columbiana County

Lisbon

Saturday, July 4: Guilford Lake Annual Boat Parade at 2 p.m.

Sign up locations are at the state park office, Mark’s Landing and The Guilford Dairy Bar, beginning June 20. More information here.

Salem

The fireworks will now be on display on Labor Day weekend, but times are yet to be determined.

Mercer County

East Lackawannock Township

Events canceled.

Green Township

July 4: No events scheduled.

Grove City Borough/ Pine Township

July 4: Fireworks will be set off at the high school football field at dusk. Guests are encouraged to watch from home.

Hermitage

July 11 and 12: The Summer Arts Festival is canceled.

Jackson Township

July 4: Events canceled.

Jefferson Township

July 4: Events canceled.

Otter Creek Township

July 4: No events scheduled.

Pymatuning Township:

July 4: No events scheduled.

Sandy Creek Township

July 4: No events scheduled.

Sandy Lake Borough

July 4: No events scheduled.

Sharpsville Borough

July 4: No events scheduled.

South Pymatuning Township:

July 4: No events scheduled.

Springfield Township

July 4: No events scheduled.

Stoneboro Borough

Celebration Days canceled, June 27 fireworks planned.

Sugar Grove Township :

July 4: No events scheduled.

West Salem Township

July 4: No events scheduled.

Lawrence County

New Wilmington Borough

July 4: Westminster College Fireworks canceled.