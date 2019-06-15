Fourth of July events and fireworks 2019

Here is a list of upcoming Fourth of July events and fireworks displays around the Valley.

Are we missing something? Send us your community fireworks or event information.

Austintown

Sunday, June 30: Party on the Plaza and Fireworks in the Austintown Plaza (6000 Mahoning Avenue) from 5-10 p.m. This is a free event with activities for kids. Featured entertainment includes Leather and Lace (5:30-7 p.m.), BW3 Buffalo Wild Wings ‘Blazing Wing Challenge’ (7:30 p.m.) and Chris Higbee (7:45-9:45 p.m.). Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Monday, July 1: Austintown Farmers Market “Celebrating Our Troops” from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Austintown Township Park. located at 6000 Kirk Rd.

Monday, July 1: Independence Day Celebration Car Show from 5-8:30 p.m. at Greenwood Chevrolet, located at 4695 Mahoning Ave.

Tuesday, July 2: Concert in the Park from 7-8:30 p.m. The Canfield Community Concert Band and the Austintown Fitch Concert Choir will be performing patriotic music at the Austintown Township Park.

Thursday, July 4: Ecumenical Service and Flag Raising from 8:30-9 a.m. at the Austintown Log Cabin, at 3797 Raccoon Rd.

July 4th Parade: Begins at noon sharp at Highway Tabernacle Church on Kirk and Raccoon roads and travels north on Raccoon Road to the Austintown Library.

Boardman

Saturday, July 6: There will be an Independence Celebration from 8-10 p.m. The Youngstown Area Community Concert Band will be performing at the Maag Outdoor Theatre at 8 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9:45 p.m. If it rains, the concert will be moved to the Boardman High School Performing Arts Center.

Canfield

Saturday, June 29: Canfield Rotary Fireworks Fest 2019 will be at the Canfield Fairgrounds from 6-10 p.m. There will be live music from JD Eicher and activities for children. The Oh Wow! Children’s Center and a Boomerang World Champion will be in attendance. Fair food is available. $10 per car load. Gates open at 6 p.m. Fireworks will be presented by Pyrotecnico at dark.

Thursday, July 4: Canfield 4th of July celebration. The event includes a kids’ race at 8:15 a.m., Firecracker 4 Mile Run at 8:30 a.m. and parade leaving the Fairgrounds at 10:10 a.m. JD Eicher performs on the Gazebo at noon.

More information

Columbiana

Thursday, July 4: Fireworks at Firestone begins at 11 a.m. with a community celebration and ends with a fireworks display at 10 p.m. The all-day event includes music, food, raffles, contests and more. It will be held at Firestone Park, located at 338 E Park Ave.

More information

Cortland

Saturday, June 29: Greene Eagle Winery will be hosting a firework show at 9:30 p.m. It is $5 per car, and attendees have to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. The winery, The Drunkin’ Moose BBQ and Vestal Concessions will have food available.

More information

East Palestine

Thursday, July 4: A Fourth of July celebration will be held at East Palestine Park, beginning with an alumni breakfast at the community center from 8-11 a.m. A 5K Freedom Run race starts in front of the park pool at 8:30 a.m., followed by a variety of other events and live music. Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

More information and a schedule of events

Howland

Thursday, July 4: Beginning at 8 a.m., a 5K Stars and Stripes Run & Walk will take place. Following the 5K, at 10 a.m., there will be a 1.5-mile parade along East Market Street, beginning at the Hunter Woods Plaza and finishing at Howland High School. Line-up will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Hunter Woods Plaza. Several other activities, including a pet show, will take place from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

More information and registration

Lisbon

Thursday, July 4: Guilford Lake Annual Boat Parade at 2 p.m. Sign up locations are at Marc’s Landing and the state park office, beginning June 7.

Thursday, July 4: Firecracker Beer Mile at 12 p.m. Registry is at 11 a.m. A mile run for 21 year-olds and older. The mile race is $25 to pre-register and $30 to register the day of. There will also be a costume contest. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Warrior Foundation. There will be an after party with music from 12:30 – 3 p.m.

More information

New Castle, Pa.

Saturday, July 20: The Fireworks Festival and Freedom Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. At 10 p.m., there will be fireworks.

Events take place in downtown New Castle.

More information

Newton Falls

June 30-July 4: A festival will be at the Newton Falls City Park. Fireworks will take place on July 4 at 10 p.m.

More information

Poland

Celebrate Poland takes place Friday, June 28 from 7-10 p.m. and Saturday, June 29 from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. The event includes fireworks, a band, craft show, Poland Idol singing contest, Guns & Hoses softball game (firemen vs. police officers), bounce houses, food vendors, a parade, Chalk It Up sidewalk art and a historic home tour.

More information

Rogers

Fireworks at the Flea will be Friday, July 5 at the Rogers Community Auction, located at 45625 State Route 154. There will be evening auctions and a performance by Borderline Band. The band performs at p.m., and fireworks start at sundown. Free admission and parking.

Sebring

Thursday, July 4: The Sebring Parks & Recreation’s 4th Of July Celebration includes several events such as a pie contest, 5K Firecracker Run, Volleyball Tournament, 3 on 3 Basketball, Tug of War and Cornhole competitions and a Sidewalk Chalk Contest. Events begin with a breakfast at 7 a.m. and conclude with fireworks at 10 p.m. A full list of events and registration forms can be found on their Facebook page.

Struthers

Thursday, July 4: The Struthers School Foundation’s “Run The Route 5K” is at 11 a.m., one hour prior to the start of the parade. The run or walk is 3.1 miles along the parade route, which begins at 960 Fifth St. (Pizza Joe’s Parking Lot). There is also a Kids Fun Run at 11:45 a.m.

More information and registration

Wellsville

Saturday, June 29: There will be a Celebrate Freedom Car show from 6-9 p.m. at the gazebo. There will be food, crafts, and merchandise vendors. Extreme Vocal Experience will perform patriotic music. Gift baskets will be raffled and all proceeds go to the Veteran Memorial in Wellsville.

Thursday, July 4: The Wellsville Independence Day Parade begins at 11 a.m. at the Wellsville Municipal Building. Awards will be presented to the citizens with the most patriotic bicycle and power wheel. Awards will also be given out to the citizens with the most creative floats. A kids candy toss will take place after the parade. Mr. and Mrs. 4th of July will also be crowned for the first time.

Youngstown

Thursday, July 4: Fireworks will launch from the Market Street Bridge at 9:30 p.m. Front Street will be closed from Hazel Street to South Avenue. The Youngstown Music Festival on East Federal will be going on as well.