Below is a list of dates and times for 2020 Easter egg hunts and events in the Valley.

We will add additional communities when dates and times become available.

Do you know of a public Easter egg hunt that isn’t listed below? Submit an Easter egg hunt event.

BOARDMAN

Easter Petting Zoo at Boardman Park

Sunday, March 8, from 12-2 p.m.

Boardman Township Park, 375 Boardman Poland Rd. at the Lariccia Family Community Center

Goats, bunnies, ducks and a pig will be at the park. Core Life Eatery will provide refreshments.

Price for residents is $35, while general admission is $37. The price includes a petting zoo, choice of ceramic bunny, duck or pig and two Easter Eggs.

Visit the park’s website for registration.

All Inclusive Egg Hunt

8025 South Ave, Boardman, OH 44512

Sunday, March 29, from 12:30-5 p.m.

Miss Dana’s Diamonds and Rulli Brothers proudly present the all inclusive Easter egg hunt at Rulli Brothers in Boardman. The hunt for those with special needs is from 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m., while a hunt for all others is at 4 p.m.

Admission is $5 and benefits The Walnut Grove/Easter Seals. You can buy tickets online.

COLUMBIANA

Adult Easter Egg Scramble

Saturday, April 4, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Vineyards at Pine Lake

There will be two separate hunts times: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m.

Hunt for eggs in the vineyards, rain or shine, and enjoy prizes from local vendors, a glass or wine, and an Easter egg hunt bag. Participants are guaranteed five eggs or more, if you’re lucky.

You must be 21 years or older to participate and advance registration is required.

To purchase tickets, visit the winery’s website.

HERMITAGE, PA.

Easter Bunny Lane at Kraynak’s

2525 E. State St., Hermitage, PA

Open now through Easter, from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.

Enjoy Kraynak’s Easter Bunny Lane animatronics display, fun for everyone in the family.

Easter Egg Hunt at the Shenango Valley Mall

3303 E. State St., Hermitage, PA

Saturday, March 28, from 2-3 p.m.

Go to the Shenango Valley Mall for the Annual Easter Egg Hunt, hosted by Rust City Church. The event boasts 50,000 Easter Eggs. The event will kick off in the mall by Door 2.

Tickets are $1 per child and can be purchased at the Shenango Valley Mall’s office or at Rust City Church. Tickets can also be purchased at the door on the day of the event, although advanced ticket sales are recommended. For ages 11 and younger.

For more information, visit eggsinthemall.com.

NEW CASTLE

New Castle Community Easter Egg Hunt

Washington Union Alliance Church, 2119 W. Washington St., New Castle, PA 16101

Friday, April 10, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

An annual tradition at WUAC – the community Easter Egg Hunt on Good Friday. They’ll have lunch, games, prizes and lots of eggs!

NILES

Easter Egg Hunt at the Eastwood Mall

5555 Youngstown Warren Rd, Niles, OH 44446

Saturday, March 28, from 9-10 a.m.

Annual Easter Egg Hunt, hosted by Rust City Church. Enter through the food court to participate.

Tickets are $1 per child and can be purchased at the Eastwood Mall’s information desk or at Rust City Church. Tickets can also be purchased at the door on the day of the event, although advanced ticket sales are recommended. For ages 11 and younger.

Easter Bunny Arrival at Eastwood Mall

5555 Youngstown Warren Rd, Niles, OH 44446

Saturday, March 21, from 12-1 p.m.

Bubble artist Dr. U.R. Awesome will be here to entertain you with his bubble show beginning at noon. At 1 p.m., the All Smiles Aboard Train will bring the Easter Bunny to the mall. Easter Bunny Photos will begin immediately after the arrival.

PULASKI, PA.

Nova Cellars Adult & Kid Easter Egg Hunt

1474 State Route 208, Pulaski, PA 16143

Saturday, April 4, all day starting at 12 p.m.

Children’s egg hunts are from 12-12:30 p.m. for 4 and under, 12:30-1 p.m. for ages 5-9 and at 1 p.m. for children 10 and over.

The 21+ egg hunt starts at 5 p.m. and each $15 ticket includes one alcoholic beverage, Jello shots during the hunt and live music beginning at 7 p.m.

SALEM

Salem Community Easter Egg Hunt

Phillips Christian Church, 35459 Salem Grange Rd, Salem, OH 44460

Saturday, March 28, from 12-1 p.m.

An Easter egg hunt for preschool through 6th grade children.

Special Prizes are available for the Golden Egg Finder in each age category and the Cookie & Punch Social will follow after the hunt.

Please call the church for more information at 330-332-4467.

SHARON, PA.

Easter Egg Splash

Buhl Community Recreation Center, 28 Pine St, Sharon, PA 16146.

Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 5-8 p.m.

Enjoy an Easter Egg hunt in the Buhl Club pool! There will be food, prizes, a bounce house in the gymnasium, Easter activities in the Child Development Center and a visit from the Easter Bunny!

Check in is at 5:00 p.m. and tickets are $5 for youth members, $10 for non members and meal tickets, for children only, can be purchased for $3.00.

You can register at the front desk starting March 1, 2020.