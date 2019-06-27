Boardman Park Programs & Events

2019 Schedule

All Events:

• Independence Day Celebration

• Mahoning Valley Olde Car Club-Cars in the Park

• Music in the Park Concert Series

• Night Watch in the Park

• Baby Bargain Boutique- Fall

• Canine Carnival

• Outdoor Family Day

• Oktoberfestival-Boardman Rotary

• The Green Oasis Open Disc Golf Tournament at Boardman Park

Family Night in the Park:

Backbeat 6:30pm, Joe Sullivan 8:15pm, Movie The Grinch 9:00pm

Rudy & The Professionals 6:30pm, Porgie the Clown 8:15pm, Movie Moana 9:00pm

View the Boardman Park Summer Newsletter

Music in the Park:

JD Eicher

When: Jul 11 2019

Time: 7:00PM – 8:30PM

Dueling Pianos

When: Jul 18 2019

Time: 7:00PM – 8:30PM

Steve Vuich and the River Saints

When: Jul 25 2019

Time: 7:00PM – 8:30PM

The BHS Jazz Band

When: Aug 1 2019

Time: 7:00PM – 8:30PM

Steve Fazzini

When: Aug 8 2019

Time: 7:00PM – 8:30PM

The Wrangler Band

When: Aug 15 2019

Time: 7:00PM – 8:30PM

Community Swing Time Band

When: Aug 22 2019

Time: 6:00PM – 7:30PM