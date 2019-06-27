Boardman Park Programs & Events

Community Events
Posted: / Updated:

2019 Schedule

All Events:
Independence Day Celebration
• Mahoning Valley Olde Car Club-Cars in the Park
• Music in the Park Concert Series
• Night Watch in the Park
• Baby Bargain Boutique- Fall
• Canine Carnival
• Outdoor Family Day
• Oktoberfestival-Boardman Rotary
• The Green Oasis Open Disc Golf Tournament at Boardman Park

Family Night in the Park:
Backbeat 6:30pm, Joe Sullivan 8:15pm, Movie The Grinch 9:00pm

Rudy & The Professionals 6:30pm, Porgie the Clown 8:15pm, Movie Moana 9:00pm

View the Boardman Park Summer Newsletter

Music in the Park:
JD Eicher
When: Jul 11 2019
Time: 7:00PM – 8:30PM

Dueling Pianos
When: Jul 18 2019
Time: 7:00PM – 8:30PM

Steve Vuich and the River Saints
When: Jul 25 2019
Time: 7:00PM – 8:30PM

The BHS Jazz Band
When: Aug 1 2019
Time: 7:00PM – 8:30PM

Steve Fazzini
When: Aug 8 2019
Time: 7:00PM – 8:30PM

The Wrangler Band
When: Aug 15 2019
Time: 7:00PM – 8:30PM

Community Swing Time Band
When: Aug 22 2019
Time: 6:00PM – 7:30PM

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story