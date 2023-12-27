YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One East High School educator is doing her part to entice students to get to school and get good grades.

Venus Cataldo was one of the winners of our Creative Classroom contest for her “Bear Bucks” idea. Cataldo says it’s a way to incentivize good behavior in the classroom.

“It’s like a PBIS program that we’re implementing at East High School… And we are using it to incentivize attendance grades and positive behavior,” Cataldo said.

Cataldo’s $500 winnings will be used to purchase items used for the Bear Bucks store.

Cataldo said she didn’t know if she would win the contest, but she was grateful for the support.

“I’m glad that you guys, the community, believe in the idea and to fund it,” Cataldo said.

Cataldo is one of four winners of the Creative Classroom contest. Mercer Area Middle School teacher Doug Schmidt was also named a winner for plans to create a shop to showcase the students’ woodwork. Other winners will be announced later this week.