WKBN’s Caring for Our Community brings Kids Identi-kit program to Campbell

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday evening, WKBN’s Caring for Our Community campaign partnered with Southwoods Health to bring the Kids Identi-kit program to Campbell.

It was a family/community fair where kids lined up to get their own ID card and emergency information booklet.

More than 50 children received the Identi-kit.

Marisa Burazer, director of surgery for Southwoods Health, said the children were excited to take part in the event.

“Well, the experience has been great because the kids are excited to see their picture on a card, and to know we are doing something that is going to be able to help them has been very rewarding,” she said.

The Kids Identi-kit program is just one of many events Caring for Our Community offers to the Valley every year.