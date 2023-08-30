CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Families had the chance to safeguard their children with free Kids Identi-kits at the Canfield Fair on Thursday, which is Youth Day.

WKBN teamed up with one of our Caring For Our Community partners, Window World, to offer the kits to families with young children from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The kids have their measurements taken, as well as a photo and a fingerprint for the parents to keep in case of emergencies.

“You know, you don’t know that you need it until you need it, and when you need it, it’s gonna be there. I guess that’s what I can say about it, you know, it’s sorta like insurance,” said Pat Moran with Window World.

Moran says Window World has been active in the WKBN Caring For Our Community campaign for the last 15 years.

Jason Vinkler contributed to this report.