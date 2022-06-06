YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN 27 First News is partnering with the Warren Family Mission to prepare all kids for school. We are asking for your help to collect news school supplies that will be packed up and distributed to hundreds of kids across our communities.

Information for the school supply drop-off is below, please drop off all supplies by Friday, June 17.

DROP OFF DONATIONS AT:

WKBN-TV

3930 Sunset Blvd.

Youngstown, OH 44512

(Monday – Friday from 9 AM – 5 PM)

or

Warren Family Mission

155 Tod Ave. NW

Warren, OH 44485

(Monday – Friday from 9 AM – 4 PM)

DONATIONS NEEDED:

– Crayons

– Washable markers

– Colored pencils

– Bottles of glue

– Glue sticks

– Pencil supply box

– Pencil cap eraser

– Red / Black / Blue pens

– College ruled paper & Wide ruled paper

– Multi-colored highlighters

– Folders

– Notebooks – college-ruled & wide ruled

– Graph paper

– Scissors

– Pencils

– Handheld pencil sharpener

– Binders

WKBN is proud to support the Warren Family Mission as part of our Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring. This school supply drive is one part of our commitment. WKBN employees will also be volunteering later this month and helping to share the story of the mission’s impact on the Valley.