WKBN feeds community members in need for annual Day of Caring

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – It was a special day at WKBN — our parent company, Nexstar, turned 25. Each June, we celebrate with our Founder’s Day of Caring.

It’s a moment for us to join with Nexstar and our sister stations across the country to participate in a day of volunteering.

We started in 2017 with the Boys and Girls Club, the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation and the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley. The community was also invited to stop by the station and donate blood.

This year, one of the organizations we helped was Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County, which just launched a new meal bus program this week called Myron’s Meal Mobile.

On Thursday, the bus was in Farrell at the Chavers Center. Our staff helped serve lunch.

The idea is to get food to our neighbors who might otherwise go hungry. The goal was to serve 100 meals.

This is especially important now that it’s summer and kids aren’t in school getting free lunches.

If you missed Thursday’s giveaway, the bus will be running for 10 weeks. There are five different sites it’ll visit each week, starting with Sharon on Mondays and Greenville on Fridays. It’ll wrap up on August 20.