WKBN employees volunteer for United Way’s Saturday of Caring

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community campaign teamed up with the United Way of Mahoning Valley’s Saturday of Caring.

This program began during the Covid-19 pandemic and has continued ever since as a way to serve the community by delivering food and necessities to those in need across the Valley.

“I kinda realized going by a food pantry that you had food being given out during one of the toughest times in our nation’s history,” Ed Muransky said.

“So that day, I was walking the dogs and I called Bob Hannon and I said, ‘There’s a chunk of people here that need our help,'” Muransky said.

Muransky started this just last year and it has grown ever since.

WKBN Caring for Our Community partners Southwoods Health, Kufleitner Auto Group and Farmers National Bank came out Saturday to volunteer.

They packed up everything from bread, bananas and canned goods to fresh meat and even some special fun goodies.

“Most of these people packing these bags, don’t know where it’s going, but they’re here, they’re giving a couple hours of their time. It’s the right thing to do, for no reason,” Muransky said.

From packing to delivering, the Caring team was some of the 150 people who came out to lend a hand.

One special part of this Saturday’s distribution was that local business leaders purchased the Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion from the Canfield Fair and donated that beef to the United Way program.

“Big Ed Muransky and Don Snyder, we decided that we’d buy the Grand Champion and the Reserve Champion and that we would donate the meat,” John Kufleitner said.

The meat was picked up Saturday morning, packed and became a part of Saturday’s deliveries.

The distribution touched more than 250 families across the Mahoning Valley from Sebring to Youngstown to North Jackson to Canfield.