WKBN employees volunteer at local United Way for annual Day of Caring

(WKBN) – Nexstar, WKBN’s parent company, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Each year, employees take part in a Founder’s Day of Caring to celebrate.

On Thursday, along with volunteering in Farrell for Myron’s Meal Mobile, we were out in Youngstown helping a non-profit prepare for an event.

The United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley will put on its Satur-Day of Caring this weekend. So, volunteers filled 291 goodie bags with socks and crossword puzzle books for the event.

The bags are a way to reach families who can’t leave their homes and get the things they need.

Not only did we pack goodie bags, but we put together care bags, too.

“A lot of the people we serve, we try to reach out to them to see what they need, more than food. We have diapers, we have boost drinks, we have Gatorade that we’re packing right now,” said Roxann Sebest, United Way’s director of resource development.

Since COVID-19 began, the United Way has been serving nearly 340 families every third Saturday of the month, making sure they have meals and essential items.

They’re always looking for volunteers — visit their website to learn more.

Volunteers were fed by YoFresh on Thursday and got a donut from OH Donut Co.