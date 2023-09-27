YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN 27 First News is honoring local educators with our Creative Classroom program. If you’re a local teacher and have a great idea to creatively advance education for your students, we want to hear from you! Tell us your idea and you could win $500 toward making it come true for your students.

The WKBN Caring for Our Community program will select four winning proposals – one from each of our four local counties (Mahoning, Columbiana, Trumbull and Mercer).

Teachers, submit your idea below and explain to us how you would use $500 to help your students.

When does the Creative Classroom contest open up for entries?

The contest will open for entries at 5 a.m. October 2, 2023.

When is the deadline for submissions?

The deadline is at 5 a.m. Monday, November 20, 2023.

When will a winner be chosen for the Creative Classroom contest?

In December, four proposals will be selected as winners, and each will receive a $500 check from the Caring for Our Community campaign to make their idea come to life for their students.

Who won the Creative Classroom contest in 2022?