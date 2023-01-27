YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Win a $1,500 college scholarship! The 2023 Caring for Our Community campaign kicks off the year with the Tom Holden Memorial Scholarship Contest. This is open to junior and senior High School students in Mahoning, Columbiana, Trumbull and Mercer counties.

How can I enter?

Students must write a commercial script for a local nonprofit organization on the list provided (click here for a complete list). They must follow all instructions on the form below to submit their entry. Students must submit a written script for a :30 commercial for their selected organization which will be scored based on their creativity and original idea.

Completely fill out the entry form below, including your typed script for your PSA and hit submit.

**All entries MUST be submitted/postmarked by 11:59 PM on March 3, 2023**

What can I win? The top winner will receive a $1,500.00 college scholarship and your script will be made into a commercial that airs on WKBN 27. We will also award a $100 prize to the five runners up and each will be highlighted in a commercial throughout the month of April on WKBN 27.