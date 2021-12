COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — WKBN’s Caring for Our Community campaign partnered with Southwoods Health Saturday for their Holiday Open House in Columbiana.

Kids came out to a day of fun at Southwoods Express Care. Visitors enjoyed kettle corn, hot cocoa and the Auntie Annie’s pretzel truck.

Volunteers from Southwoods and WKBN handed out kids Identi-kits to children.

There was even a special visit from Santa — all to get ready for Christmas.