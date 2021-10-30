WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community: Kufleitner Trunk-or-Treat

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Lots of kids are out celebrating Halloween. Most townships have trick-or-treating on Sunday this year but that hasn’t kept people from celebrating Saturday.

As part of the Caring for Our Community Program, kids donned their costumes for a trunk-or-treat. Several hundred to a few thousand children and their families have come through to collect goodies at the second annual Trunk or Treat at the Kufleitner Dealership.

Dozens of businesses and organizations passed out candy, donuts, cider, snack cakes, Pokémon cards and more. Southwoods Health had one of the most elaborate displays with a skeleton strapped to a gurney.

“We were in a pandemic and we thought we were on the backside of it but obviously things aren’t shaking out that way but we thought it was a great way to get people back to normalcy, and who doesn’t love to go Halloweening, right?” said owner John Kufleitner.

They passed out several thousand pounds of candy. Last year, more than 1,000 children attended.

The owner said he plans to continue the tradition every year going forward and hopes more children in the community can get involved.