WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community Kids Identi-kit Days

The WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community campaign congratulates our first place winner - Emilee Bebech, a junior at Trumbull Career & Technical Center.

Emilee's winning PSA script focused on Lifebanc. Her script was selected out of more than 225 entries sent in from students across Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Mercer counties.

The top winners were honored at a scholarship luncheon in March and each will be featured in commercial spots airing throughout the month of April on WKBN-TV all throughout the Valley.