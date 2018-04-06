First News on FOX: Morning Edition

LIVE NOW /
Watch First News on FOX: Morning Edition

WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community Kids Identi-kit Days

Caring for our Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Caring for Our Community Kids Identi-kit

The WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community campaign helps keep Valley children safe by providing Kids Identi-kits at various times throughout the year. A Kids Identi-kit is a child identification card (fingerprint, photo and immediate information) and an emergency information booklet


Wednesday, August 28
Canfield Fair – Columbiana Chrysler Jeep Dodge Tent
Times TBD

Thursday, August 29
Canfield Fair – Window World Tent
Times TBD

Other August dates coming soon!

The WKBN 27 Kids Identi-kit program is done periodically throughout the year at selected community events and in conjunction with our sponsor partners. Our sponsors who volunteer and make this event available to you are Huntington Bank, Dunkin’ Donuts Window World, One Health Ohio and Columbiana Chrysler Jeep Dodge and Ram Truck.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story