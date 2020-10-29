WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community: Creative Classroom Contest 2020

Teachers enter to win $500 for your classroom from the Caring campaign!

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Are you a local educator? Do you have great ideas for creatively educating your students, but lack the funding to bring your plans to light?



WKBN 27’s Caring for Our Community campaign wants you and your students to succeed, so tell us about your idea and you could win five hundred dollars toward making your educational dreams come true!

The Caring for Our Community campaign honors local teachers who instill creativity in their classroom with the Creative Classroom program. Teachers from Mahoning, Columbiana, Trumbull and Mercer counties have the opportunity to send in their ideas to win five hundred dollars.

In December, four proposals will be selected as winners and each will receive five hundred dollars from the Caring for Our Community campaign to make their idea come to life for their students. This is all made possible through our Caring partners – Huntington Bank, Window World, Dunkin’, One Health Ohio and The Kufleitner Auto Group.

The deadline to submit your proposal is Monday, December 7, 2020 at 10:00AM

Here are the Official Rules

Fill out the form below and send us your Creative Classroom Entry: