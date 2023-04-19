YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline senior Olivia Poghen chose to feature Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley for her written PSA entry in the Tom Holden Memorial Scholarship contest.

Poghen chose the Rescue Mission because of their Christian background and she believes what they do for the community is extremely important.

Read Olivia’s winning script for Rescue Mission below:

5th Runner-Up: Olivia Poghen, Ursuline High School

(VOICE-OVER, FADE IN) PEOPLE ON THE STREETS OF DOWNTOWN YOUNGSTOWN: You may never know an individual’s situation at home…



DIFFERENT SLIDE: Do they have running water? Clean clothes and a safe place to sleep? Can they afford basic amenities? Do they feel hopeless?



RESCUE MISSION SHOT, SERVING FOOD, TEACHING, etc: We all must treat each other with the same respect Jesus gives to us…



New slide with nations fighting: Forgive others…



New slide with people with raggedy clothes: Clothe the naked…



New slide with people who are rummaging through garbage: Give drink and food to the thirsty and hungry…



IN RESPONSE PREVIOUS LINE: because we may never know the circumstances of others’ lives

BIG GROUP OF PEOPLE BEING HELPED AT THE RESCUE MISSION (all in unison, and united smiles): The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley is all about transforming lives!



FAMILY: They transformed mine!



SINGLE MOM: Mine too!



BLACK SCREEN WITH LETTERING, CONCLUDING (empowering) MUSIC: The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley offers not just help for today, but hope for tomorrow.