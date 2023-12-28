BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A teacher at Bristol Elementary School wants to get her students outdoors instead of just learning from a textbook.

Denise Mijavec was named one of WKBN’s Creative Classroom Contest winners, earning her a $500 prize to make it happen.

Mijavec discussed her plans for the prize.

“Well, we plan on using this to do our conservatory classroom courtyard out in that we have a little courtyard here. We want to do some gardening, plant some seeds, we do some pumpkin experiments, and just to get the kids more active with the outdoors since we have a space available and it’s not being used right now,” she said.

Mijavec said the benefit is that her kindergarten students have a chance for hands-on learning opportunities.

“We want to do some raised flowerbeds, build birdhouses, put up birdhouses in our trees, and just get them outdoors and do some hands-on things… We try to keep them very active here,” she said.

Mijavec is one of four winners in WKBN’s Creative Classroom contest. Earlier, Youngstown East High School educator Venus Cataldo and Mercer Area Middle School teacher Doug Schmidt talked about their plans for the prize winnings.

One more winner will be named on Friday.