COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Someday, High School senior Scott Cross could be arguing in front of the Supreme Court. He has big dreams to become a constitutional lawyer – but his big dreams for the WKBN Scholarship Contest involved a brighter future for local children.

Out of more than 150 submissions, Scott tied for 5th place in the 2022 WKBN Caring for Our Community Tom Holden Memorial Scholarship contest. He will be highlighted in the commercial below that you can watch on WKBN 27 throughout April and May.

Read Scott’s winning script for The Brightside Project – encouraging all children to find their brighter future:

FIFTH PLACE – Scott Cross – Home School

Animated: A red Coronavirus and grey clouds in a dreary sky hovering over the heads of three children is shown.

Narrator: “Throughout the Covid 19 pandemic, there has been a rise in depression, anxiety, and suicide”

Animated: the children walk over a hill. The Coronavirus and clouds float away, and the sky brightens. As the children reach the summit, they see a signature blue building with a sun on it and light radiating from it.

Narrator: “When there is a struggle, bring the children of the valley over to the Brightside.”

Animated: The children are shown outside the blue building. A man and a woman, who resemble the founders, are handing them a stuffed animal and bag of food.

Narrator: “The Brightside offers children of the valley the ability to see a brighter future. You can help by making a monetary donation or hosting a toy drive in your community.”

The Brightside sun logo is shone on a white background followed by the website ( brightsideprojectohio.org) and phone number (234-320-4005) below.