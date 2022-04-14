GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Her passion to help children led Girard High School Senior Kaylynn Thomas to a fifth-place finish in the WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community Scholarship contest. Her lessons in English class paid off as Thomas used what she has learned to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mahoning Valley.

Out of more than 150 submissions, Kaylynn tied for 5th place in the 2022 WKBN Caring for Our Community Tom Holden Memorial Scholarship contest. She will be highlighted in the commercial below that you can watch on WKBN 27 throughout April and May.

Read Kaylynn’s winning script for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mahoning Valley – encouraging everyone to be a role model and help Valley children:

FIFTH PLACE (TIE) – Kaylynn Thomas – Girard High School

Michael Jackson

Taio Cruz

Stevie Nicks

Tim Allen

Jame Foxx

What would the world be without these household names?

Celebrities have the unique ability to lift us up when we are down as a result of their art form. They give us an escape from reality and the support that we didn’t know we needed.

You can do that for others as well.

Think about it, how did you get to where you are today?

Most people may accredit their parents, older siblings, cousins, aunts, and uncles for being role models to them and setting an example for how to navigate through life

Growing up is scary, and something new is always around the corner.

The children of the world are our future, and that is a lot of pressure to put on someone who is just learning to tie their shoes

Every child deserves a helping hand. After all, you wouldn’t be who you are without the help that you received growing up

The best way to thank those who helped you is the pay it forward and help the next generation

That’s the mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mahoning Valley, to “create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth”

This organization provides the perfect opportunity to be for others what your role models are to you.

Won’t you help?

With a big in their life, littles are empowered to ignite their potential.