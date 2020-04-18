Inspiring stories: A spotlight on those helping others

Stories this week about people helping others in the Valley and across the U.S.

(WKBN) – The COVID-19 outbreak has created a gloomy environment for many people. But there are those working to help others and make a positive difference.

If you know of an act of kindness in your community that you believe should be highlighted by WKBN, please let us know.

Here are a few stories that we’ve covered over the past week of those helping others, or working to better their communities:

Local couple spreads positivity, companionship with unique neighborhood street sign: During this pandemic, you’ve probably noticed more and more people walking or spending time outside. A local couple wanted to use that as a way to bring neighbors together. Read more here.

Family surprises Mecca man with combined birthday and Easter celebration: A Mecca man’s family surprised him Sunday not only to celebrate Easter but his 84th birthday as well. Read more here.

Taft Elementary surprises students by parading around Youngstown neighborhood: Local school kids have not seen each other in person for weeks. On Friday, the staff at a Youngstown school wanted their students to know they’re not forgotten. Read more here.

Warren’s Class of 2020 greeted by signs of appreciation in their yards: The class of 2020 is missing out on a lot of senior rituals during the COVID-19 pandemic. To honor their seniors, staff members at Warren G. Harding are spreading the message “We Love the Class of 2020” throughout the city. Read more here.

Boardman bride holds wedding outside grandma’s window: A bride in Boardman didn’t let social distancing ruin her big day. Read more here.

