STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – It was an assignment from his English teacher, but Struthers High School junior Nathan Baird took full advantage of the opportunity to highlight the issue of suicide.

Baird’s script for the Help Network of Northeast Ohio took first place in the WKBN Scholarship contest.

Nathan’s script focuses on the fact that suicide doesn’t discriminate. No matter who you are or where you’re from, anyone can be struggling with personal issues.

Out of more than 150 submissions, Nathan took first place in the 2022 WKBN Caring for Our Community Tom Holden Memorial Scholarship contest. He will be highlighted in the commercial below that you can watch on WKBN 27 throughout April and May.

Nathan’s winning script for the Help Network of Northeast Ohio was produced and will air for the rest of the year on WKBN-TV 27 and FOX Youngstown. Baird will also receive a $1,500.00 scholarship for his post-high school endeavors

WINNING SPOT FOR HELP NETWORK OF NORTHEAST OHIO

Title: Anybody

Script:

Simple and apathetic music softly in the background.

Enter on a black screen that says “It could be…”.

Cut to a teenage girl eating dinner with her family looking down at her food as her family engages in conversation with the word “Family” on screen.

Cut to a younger guy with his friends staring at his phone as his friends laugh with the words “A friend” on screen.

Cut to a young girl walking steadily and looking down through a lively school hallway with the words “A student” on screen.

Cut to a young adult at a table in a work meeting looking somber with the words “A Coworker” on screen.

Cut to a girl walking into a house while a neighbor waves from the house next door with the words “A neighbor” on screen.

Cut to a black screen while the words “A mother”, “A father”, “A child”, and “A partner” quickly flash in order on the screen.

Cut to a young woman in tears sitting on her bathroom floor while on the phone. Two empty pill bottles sit knocked over and opened next to her.

Cut to a black screen as the words “Anyone can be suffering from suicidal issues”. After a few seconds the words “Visit helpnetworkneo.org to learn more about suicide prevention”.