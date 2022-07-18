(WKBN) — It may have been a rainy Monday, but that didn’t stop golfers from taking on the course for a good cause.

Monday was the 26th annual Window World and Beatitude House Golf tournament at the Lake Club where 144 golfers took on the wet conditions and raised over $75,000 by the start of the event.

The money raised benefits programs for the Beatitude House and Ursuline Sister’s mission.

“We started out as a small little outing where we were just donating some of the money after, you know, a bunch of us got together, and today it’s turned out to be one of the greatest fundraisers they have,” said founder Joe Vivacqua.

The Beatitude House hopes the outing will continue to grow each year.