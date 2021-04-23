Mom’s battle with cancer inspires Niles senior’s win in scholarship contest

How Jordan Barrell used her real life experience to support the American Cancer Society

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – When Niles McKinley senior, Jordan Barrell, wanted to enter the WKBN 27 Scholarship Contest, choosing what organization to write about wasn’t a hard decision.

For Jordan, her senior year was a little different from most high school students. The first day of school began with news that her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. When she decided to enter the WKBN scholarship contest, the American Cancer Society was the perfect organization to support.

Out of nearly 150 submissions, Jordan won fourth place in the 2021 WKBN Caring for Our Community Scholarship Contest. She will be highlighted in the commercial below that you can see throughout April and May on WKBN-TV 27.

Congratulations to Jordan and all our 2021 Caring for Our Community scholarship winners from Dunkin’, Window World, Farmers National Bank, Southwoods Health, Kufleitner Automotive Group and WKBN 27 First News.

Read Jordan’s winning script for the American Cancer Society, encouraging all women to get a mammogram, below: