BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Inflation is hitting a lot of people hard, new parents included, but a local organization is getting them some relief.

Wednesday, Project MKC in Boardman got a big delivery of 250,000 diapers.

“Since the pandemic we’ve noticed a major uptick in need,” said Justin Coffin of Project MKC.

All the Huggies came from the National Diaper Bank and will be put to good use.

MKC will distribute these diapers to more than 60 agencies in Northeast Ohio. Those groups will then get them in the hands of families who need them.

“One in three families in the entire U.S. Have to decide between feeding their kids or buying diapers,” said Coffin.

Now more than ever, it could come in handy, because the cost of diapers just like everything else with inflation has gone up.

From diapers this morning to a benefit dinner this Friday night, it’s going to be a big week for Project MKC. We have so many different basket raffles that you’ll have the chance to win Friday at the Lake Club. The best part? All the proceeds from that event are going to benefit the mission here at Project MKC.

First News’ Chelsea Spears is going to be emceeing and there are still tickets left.

For tickets, go to their website.