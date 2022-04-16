BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — WKBN partnered with Kufleitner Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in Boardman today for an event as part of our “Caring for Our Community” campaign.

Families had an opportunity to see the “Jeepster Bunny” at the dealership. Kids got to take pictures with the bunny, pick up some candy and receive their own Kids Identi-kit.

Kufleitner says its another way to help out in the community.

“We love doing this stuff, this is what we’re all about. It’s great to be a part of this community. They do so much for us, we have to give back and we want to give back. We’ve had a great turnout, we’ve had people here all day. Honestly, a steady stream since early this morning so it’s been a great event,” said Kufleitner Auto Group owner John Kufleitner.

This was the second year the Jeepster Bunny celebrated the Easter season at the dealership.

Southwoods Health also sponsored the event.