Inspiring stories: A spotlight on those helping others

This week's inspiring stories in the Valley and across the U.S.

(WKBN) – The COVID-19 outbreak has created a gloomy environment for many people. But there are those working to help others and make a positive difference.

If you know of an act of kindness in your community that you believe should be highlighted by WKBN, please let us know.

Here are a few stories that we’ve covered over the past week of those helping others, or working to better their communities:

Howland kindergarten class surprises teacher with caravan past her house: Kalin Myers, a teacher at Howland Glen Primary School, just finished walking around her neighborhood when a caravan of cars drove past her house. Read more here.

Canfield man picks up new hobby inspired by his wife, who’s a nurse: For weeks, people have been stepping up in creative ways to help during the COVID-19 pandemic. One Canfield man is making masks for meals. Read more here.

Man sits outside Ohio nursing home twice a day to see wife with dementia: As a result of coronavirus protocols, Ophinell can only see Mildred outside a window at the nursing home. That doesn’t stop him from visiting, though. Read more here.

East Liverpool neighbors create Facebook group to drop off items, treats to each other: In East Liverpool, a group of women has come up with a way to put smiles on faces. They buy treats, sometimes bags of groceries, and leave them on front porches.

Niles congregation plans surprise drive-by to show their pastor how much he is missed: Cars filled in the parking lot of the Niles Wellness Center of people who wanted to express how much they missed their pastor. Read more here.

