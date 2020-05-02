Inspiring stories: A spotlight on Acts of Kindness

This week's inspiring stories in the Valley and across the U.S.

(WKBN) – The COVID-19 outbreak has created a gloomy environment for many people. But there are those working to help others and make a positive difference.

If you know of an act of kindness in your community that you believe should be highlighted by WKBN, please let us know.

Here are a few stories that we’ve covered over the past week of those helping others, or working to better their communities:

Canfield mother and daughter spend time baking, delivering free treats to community: Patty and Melissa Moliterno love to bake, and since the stay-at-home order was issued, they have been going through their Facebook friends delivering them a free treat at their door. Read more here.

Facebook group turns into way to give back to local health care workers: What started as a social media trend is now putting smiles on frontline workers’ faces. Read more here.

Pandemic doesn’t stop Valley musician from putting smiles on seniors’ faces: Norman Shaw’s business was put on hold because of COVID-19, but his passion for music continues online. He hopes to keep smiles on people’s faces who are stuck inside. Read more here.

Clients surprise Salem hairstylist home from cancer treatment: Joann Smith had been at Cleveland Clinic for three months, receiving treatment for pancreatic cancer: Read more here.

