Inspiring stories: A spotlight on Acts of Kindness around the Valley

This week's news of people helping others in the Valley and across the U.S.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The COVID-19 outbreak has created a gloomy environment for many people. But there are those working to help others and make a positive difference.

If you know of an act of kindness in your community that you believe should be highlighted by WKBN, please let us know.

Here are a few stories that we’ve covered over the past week of those helping others, or working to better their communities:

Boardman woman shares birthday with neighbors by organizing front yard game center: Sarah Russell is giving families in her neighborhood activities to do while the Stay Safe Ohio order is still in place. Read more here.

Future nurses deliver food to local hospitals for National Nurses Week: To celebrate healthcare heroes, a few future workers made a special delivery to front line workers Friday. Read more here.

Family members parade past Walker Mill for loved ones: Residents at The Inn At Walker Mill in Boardman got a surprise Sunday afternoon. Read more here.

Adopt-a-Senior brightens up a strange last year of high school: Read more here.

Read more: