Inspiring stories: A spotlight on Acts of Kindness around the Valley

Caring for our Community

This week's news of people helping others in the Valley and across the U.S.

Boardman band senior graduate John Blinsky

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The COVID-19 outbreak has created a gloomy environment for many people. But there are those working to help others and make a positive difference.

If you know of an act of kindness in your community that you believe should be highlighted by WKBN, please let us know.

Here are a few stories that we’ve covered over the past week of those helping others, or working to better their communities:

Birthday parade celebrates local woman’s 99th birthday: One birthday in Boardman Saturday afternoon celebrates a long life in our area. Read more here.

Two Vietnam veterans plant flag near Vienna memorial to honor fallen comrades: Two Vietnam veterans took it upon themselves to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice on Monday. Read more here.

Music remotely connects Boardman band as students play Taps for fallen soldiers: There’s a tradition at Boardman High School where every year, the band will perform during the Memorial Day parade and service. This year, they continued the tradition, but through a new avenue. Read more here.

Group distributes free face masks in Sharon, Farrell: One group made sure residents in Mercer County have face makes. Read more here.

  • Indians’ manager Terry Francona sends virtual message to a Valley high school senior class: Read more here.
  • Local church returns to give out gas and groceries to community: Read more here.
  • Fire department in Poland holding memorial drive-by for late firefighter: Read more here.
  • Boardman student helps Macy’s reopen with chalk drawings: Read more here.

