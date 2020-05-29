Inspiring stories: A spotlight on Acts of Kindness around the Valley

This week's news of people helping others in the Valley and across the U.S.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The COVID-19 outbreak has created a gloomy environment for many people. But there are those working to help others and make a positive difference.

Here are a few stories that we’ve covered over the past week of those helping others, or working to better their communities:

Birthday parade celebrates local woman’s 99th birthday: One birthday in Boardman Saturday afternoon celebrates a long life in our area. Read more here.

Two Vietnam veterans plant flag near Vienna memorial to honor fallen comrades: Two Vietnam veterans took it upon themselves to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice on Monday. Read more here.

Music remotely connects Boardman band as students play Taps for fallen soldiers: There’s a tradition at Boardman High School where every year, the band will perform during the Memorial Day parade and service. This year, they continued the tradition, but through a new avenue. Read more here.

Group distributes free face masks in Sharon, Farrell: One group made sure residents in Mercer County have face makes. Read more here.

