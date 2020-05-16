Inspiring stories: A spotlight on Acts of Kindness around the Valley

This week's news of people helping others in the Valley and across the U.S.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The COVID-19 outbreak has created a gloomy environment for many people. But there are those working to help others and make a positive difference.

If you know of an act of kindness in your community that you believe should be highlighted by WKBN, please let us know.

Here are a few stories that we’ve covered over the past week of those helping others, or working to better their communities:

North Lima senior care facility staff leave Mother’s Day gifts for women in their home: The staff made a poster for every lady because each of the women at Marian has been like mothers to the staff there. Read more here.

Woman brightens Boardman neighborhood with driveway karaoke: She and her friends treated it like any other karaoke bar — pick a song, come to the mic and sing. Read more here.

Boardman teen with autism surprised with birthday parade: A surprise parade gathered outside of his house and family and friends passed by honking their horns. Read more here.

A heartwarming reunion: Warren steel plant workers rescue dog lost for 12 days: Payton, a chocolate lab from McDonald, ran away from home on Easter Sunday. Read more here.

Mom who turned old uniforms into masks donates profits to Canfield band: The Perrico family hopes the money can be used by the Band Parent Boosters to offset future expenses. Read more here.

