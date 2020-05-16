Inspiring stories: A spotlight on Acts of Kindness around the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The COVID-19 outbreak has created a gloomy environment for many people. But there are those working to help others and make a positive difference.
If you know of an act of kindness in your community that you believe should be highlighted by WKBN, please let us know.
Here are a few stories that we’ve covered over the past week of those helping others, or working to better their communities:
North Lima senior care facility staff leave Mother’s Day gifts for women in their home: The staff made a poster for every lady because each of the women at Marian has been like mothers to the staff there. Read more here.
Woman brightens Boardman neighborhood with driveway karaoke: She and her friends treated it like any other karaoke bar — pick a song, come to the mic and sing. Read more here.
Boardman teen with autism surprised with birthday parade: A surprise parade gathered outside of his house and family and friends passed by honking their horns. Read more here.
A heartwarming reunion: Warren steel plant workers rescue dog lost for 12 days: Payton, a chocolate lab from McDonald, ran away from home on Easter Sunday. Read more here.
Mom who turned old uniforms into masks donates profits to Canfield band: The Perrico family hopes the money can be used by the Band Parent Boosters to offset future expenses. Read more here.
- Family members celebrate Mother’s Day with signs outside Austintown assisted living facility: Read more here.
- Cocca’s Pizza giving back proceeds from Saturday’s sales to employees: Read more here.
- Warren police teaming up with local youth group to “Stuff a Cruiser:” Read more here.
- Trumbull Co. businesses use supportive sign sales to help Second Harvest Food Bank: Read more here.
- YSU coach helps feed frontline heroes at local nursing homes: Read more here.