Inspiring stories: A spotlight on acts of kindness

This week's news of people helping others in the Valley and across the U.S.

(WKBN) – The COVID-19 outbreak has created a gloomy environment for many people. But there are those working to help others and make a positive difference.

If you know of an act of kindness in your community that you believe should be highlighted by WKBN, please let us know.

Here are a few stories that we’ve covered over the past week of those helping others, or working to better their communities:

Old friends reunite at birthday parade thrown for man with cancer: People in Austintown came out to show some support to one resident not only for his birthday but for the strength he has shown throughout his battle with cancer. Read more here.

Local business plans drive-thru prom for students: Local students are missing out on many milestones, but community members are doing what they can to give them special memories. Read more here.

Community members and veterans spruce up park for Memorial Day: Memorial Day might look different this year, but that’s not stopping Newton Falls from honoring those who have served our country. Read more here.

Lisbon teacher surprised with retirement parade honoring 41-year career: On Monday, Mrs. Deborah Glenn got special recognition for retiring after 41 years as a teacher at Lisbon’s David Anderson High School. Read more here.

