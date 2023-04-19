YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard Junior Joseph Komlak turned a difficult memory of his grandfather suffering from dementia into a powerful message for the Alzheimer’s Association in his written PSA entry for the Tom Holden Memorial Scholarship contest.

Komlak’s entry was chosen as the winner of the 2023 contest and his PSA not only won first place and a scholarship but was brought to life by the WKBN production team and will begin airing on WKBN 27 in the near future.

Read Joseph’s winning script for the Alzheimer’s Association below:

1st Place: Joseph Komlanc, Hubbard High School

Title: Greetings.



Script:

Calm happy music plays in the background.



MEDIUM SHOT OF AN OLD AND YOUNG MAN SITTING NEXT TO EACH OTHER TALKING



The old man looks at the younger man and says, “Hello, how are you?”



The younger man forces a smile and replies, “I’m good. How are you?”



The old man says, “I’m good. Beautiful day isn’t it?”



The younger man still forcing a smile says, “yea it is”



The old man says, “You from around here?”



THE CAMERA CUTS TO SHOW INDIVIDUAL SHOT OF THE YOUNG MAN TALKING



The younger man sags his head and says, “Yea I actually live really close to here.”



THE CAMERA CUTS TO THE OLD MAN AS HE REPLIES



The old man’s eyes widened and he said, “Oh yeah? Do you like it here?”



THE CAMERA CUTS BACK TO SHOW BOTH MEN ON THE SCREEN



The younger man, looking even sadder, says, “Yea, I’ve lived here all my life.”



The old man picks up on the young man’s sorrow and says, “What’s wrong?”



The young man replies, “Someone really important to me was diagnosed with a disease.”



The old man’s mood shifts and he says, “I’m sorry to hear that.”



THE CAMERA CUTS TO A WIDE SHOT TO SHOW A DOCTOR COMING INTO THE ROOM AND CALLING OUT A PATIENT’S NAME



The young man stands up and says, “Come on, Dad, this is us.”



CUT TO A BLACK SCREEN WITH THE WORDS, “ALZHEIMER’S CAN CHANGE ANYONE’S LIFE.”AFTER A FEW SECONDS THE WORDS FADE AWAY. THE ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION LOGO APPEARS ON THE BLACK SCREEN WITH THE WORDS, “REACH OUT, CALL: 1 (800) 272-3900”