How Down syndrome impacts our world through the eyes of a Boardman junior’s winning commercial

Kira Vasko took first place in the WKBN Scholarship Contest with a simple joke and a smile

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Down Syndrome Association of the Valley isn’t new to Boardman High School junior Kira Vasko, she’s a volunteer for their “Buddy Up Tennis” program. For Kira, she wanted to do something for the organization and those individuals with Down syndrome, so she wrote a commercial.

With her commercial idea, Kira entered the WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community Scholarship Contest and took first place!

Working alongside individuals with Down syndrome, she explains that they are always happy, and that attitude impacts her and changes her mood as well. Kira wanted to show that in the commercial – how someone with Down syndrome can have such an impact on your life just by being themselves. She took a simple shopping experience at a grocery store and showed how someone’s day can be changed with a simple joke.

Kira’s actual commercial idea for the Down Syndrome Association of the Valley will be produced and air on WKBN-TV 27 for the rest of the year! She is also awarded a $1,500.00 scholarship for her post-high school endeavors.

You can also see Kira highlighted in the commercial below that you can watch on WKBN-TV 27 throughout May and June.

Congratulations to Kira and all our 2021 Caring for Our Community scholarship winners from Dunkin’, Window World, Farmers National Bank, Southwoods Health, Kufleitner Automotive Group and WKBN 27 First News.

Read Kira’s winning script for the Down Syndrome Association of the Valley below: