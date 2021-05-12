High School student’s winning commercial created for Down Syndrome Association of the Valley

Boardman junior Kira Vasko's idea won her first place and made her idea become a reality

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Every year the WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community Scholarship Contest invites high school juniors and seniors to write commercials for local non-profit organizations.

This year, Kira Vasko, a junior at Boardman High School took first place with her script for the Down Syndrome Association of the Valley. WKBN worked with Kira to make her idea become a reality – creating her commercial for the organization.

Kira’s script is set in a grocery store and shows how someone with Down syndrome can change your day with a smile and just being themselves. Coordinating with the Down Syndrome Association, WKBN found Andrea Emery who volunteered to be our star for the commercial!

This winning commercial will air all year on WKBN-TV and FOX Youngstown in support of the Down Syndrome Association of the Valley.

The Caring for Our Community campaign is proudly supported by our partners – Dunkin’, Window World, Kufleitner Automotive Group, Farmers National Bank and Southwoods Health.