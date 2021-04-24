Her love for the library opens up more than just books

How Kaitlyn Ursu's passion won her second place in the WKBN Scholarship Contest

BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Kaitlyn Ursu wanted to share her passion of reading with the community, so she wrote about it. As a senior at Bloomfield High School, she entered the WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community scholarship contest and picked the Warren-Trumbull County library to support.

It wasn’t hard for Kaitlyn to write about the library because it’s her favorite place to go. This inspired her to share all that the library has to offer with the entire community.

Out or nearly 150 submissions, Kaitlyn took second place in the 2021 WKBN Caring for Our Community Scholarship Contest. She will be highlighted in the commercial below that you can see throughout April and May on WKBN-TV 27.

Congratulations to Kaitlyn and all our 2021 Caring for Our Community scholarship winners from Dunkin’, Window World, Farmers National Bank, Southwoods Health, Kufleitner Automotive Group and WKBN 27 First News.

Read Kaitlyn’s winning script for the Warren-Trumbull County Public Library below: