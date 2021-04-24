Her love for the library opens up more than just books

BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Kaitlyn Ursu wanted to share her passion of reading with the community, so she wrote about it. As a senior at Bloomfield High School, she entered the WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community scholarship contest and picked the Warren-Trumbull County library to support.
It wasn’t hard for Kaitlyn to write about the library because it’s her favorite place to go. This inspired her to share all that the library has to offer with the entire community.
Out or nearly 150 submissions, Kaitlyn took second place in the 2021 WKBN Caring for Our Community Scholarship Contest. She will be highlighted in the commercial below that you can see throughout April and May on WKBN-TV 27.
Congratulations to Kaitlyn and all our 2021 Caring for Our Community scholarship winners from Dunkin’, Window World, Farmers National Bank, Southwoods Health, Kufleitner Automotive Group and WKBN 27 First News.
Read Kaitlyn’s winning script for the Warren-Trumbull County Public Library below:
SECOND PLACE – Kaitlyn Ursu – Bloomfield High School
We open the scene to a woman standing in front of the Public Library.
WOMAN: Are you looking for a place of comfort? A place to feel safe while being educated? Come on down to the public library!
An exterior shot of the library plays, showing the place is bustling with people walking in and out of the library. This clip plays while the woman continues to speak.
WOMAN: Come and sit! Read a book or surf the web!
Another clip plays with a child sitting in a cozy nook in the library.
WOMAN: The library offers a range of resources available to anyone!
The view changes back to her, now holding up her mask.
WOMAN: Now of course, *Proceeds to put on her mask* you may not want to travel out to the library during a pandemic, which is why we are able to offer our services online!
A clip plays of a man sitting in his chair, Ipad in hand, either scrolling through their website or reading a book he’s checked out from their website. A link for their website resides on the bottom of the commercial. The woman speaks.
WOMAN: Check out a book and read it from the safety of your home! We also include the schedule of community events we host!
The view comes back to the woman for the last time.
WOMAN: Here at the library, we want you to have the ability to read. Whether it be online or on hand, we want you to have a book in your hands!