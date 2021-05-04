Her interest in non-profits made this Victory Christian senior a scholarship winner

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Victory Christian senior Kendra Holloway had a tough choice to make when entering the WKBN 27 Scholarship Contest, she had to pick an organization to write about. With a possible future in non-profits, she selected the Help Network or Northeast Ohio because of the wide variety of services they offer to people struggling in our Valley.

Kendra knows the power of writing and used her words wisely to showcase a new perspective for the Help Network.

Out of close to 150 submissions from high school students, Kendra took sixth place in the 2021 WKBN Caring for Our Community Scholarship Contest. She will be highlighted in the commercial below that you can see throughout May and June on WKBN 27.

Congratulations to Kendra and all our 2021 Caring for Our Community scholarship winners from Dunkin’, Window World, Farmers National Bank, Southwoods Health, Kufleitner Automotive Group and WKBN 27 First News.

Read Kendra’s winning script for the Help Network of Northeast Ohio and their impact to help our Valley: