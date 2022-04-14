LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The WKBN Scholarship contest was personal for Lowellville senior Livia Laudermilt. Unlike other students, she didn’t have to create a scenario for her script – she lived it first hand with her grandmother. Livia used that true story, putting it to paper to highlight Meals on Wheels.

Out of more than 150 submissions, Livia took second place in the 2022 WKBN Caring for Our Community Tom Holden Memorial Scholarship contest. She will be highlighted in the commercial below that you can watch on WKBN 27 throughout April and May.

Read Livia’s winning script for Meals on Wheels and their impact on seniors right here in our Valley:

SECOND PLACE – Livia Laudermilt – Lowellville High School

CAMERA ON ELDERLY WOMAN IN HER HOME

Elderly woman is sitting on couch watching television. Melancholy music is playing in the background. She is eating crackers with peanut butter. Her adult daughter appears at the door.

CAMERA ON ADULT DAUGHTER – ADULT DAUGHTER’S PERSPECTIVE

Adult daughter enters the room, sits on the couch, and begins to speak with elderly woman. She realizes through conversation that the peanut butter and crackers is what mother is having for dinner. She offers to make meals and bring them to her mother, but mother insists she does not want to inconvenience adult daughter.

SCENE CHANGE ADULT DAUGHTER IN CAR IN MOTHER’S DRIVEWAY – CAMERA ON ADULT DAUGHTER

Adult daughter using cell phone to look up food/nutrition resources for mother. MEALS ON WHEELS appears in the search. Daughter calls and speaks with friendly associate who gives information and sets up service.

SCENE CHANGE ELDERLY WOMAN’S HOUSE

Upbeat music plays as elerly woman greets MEALS ON WHEELS volunteer at the door as he delivers meal in a MEALS ON WHEELS bag and has a meaningful conversation with elderly woman.

VOICE OVER

“Countless seniors in need in Mahoning County are not receiving adequate nutrition. If you or someone you love is in need of food delivery please reach out today.”