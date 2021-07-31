First News teams up with local businesses for park cleanup

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – First News teamed up with local businesses Saturday to help clean up during the Walnut Grove Beautification Day.

Volunteers cleared weeds, laid a weed barrier in plant beds and added mulch around the playground.

Walnut Grove is an all-inclusive playground designed to meet the needs of all children.

The park is located in Canfield near the intersection of Western Reserve Road and Route 46.

“Children with disabilities but also for typical children and so to make the park better and to make it more appealing, that’s our purpose of our cleanup project,” said Walnut Grove board member Dan Procopio.

More information on the playground and their missing is available on their website.