Farmers National Bank donates thousands of books to Akron Children’s Hospital

They are for the hospital's "Reach Out and Read" program

(WKBN) – After a month of collecting books, Farmers National Bank is getting ready to deliver them to Akron Children’s Hospital.

Farmers asked the community to drop off new or gently used books for the “Reach Out and Read” program at the hospital.

The response was overwhelming as they raised about 8,500 books.

Organizers say Akron Children’s Hospital is near and dear to their hearts.

“They mentioned the need for books for their lobbies, for their hospital rooms. You know, they have a ton of need for children’s books and we thought we maybe can collect like 500 to 1,000 gently used books or new books. We collected nearly 8,500 books. Actually, we are still counting, we are going over that. We are just thrilled with the community’s support and reaction to this campaign,” said Amber Wallace, with Farmers National Bank.

Children will be able to receive the books while at the hospital and other locations.

Farmers partnered with WKBN’s Caring for Our Community campaign to make it all possible.