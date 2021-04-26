Equality is the key for this Boardman senior’s winning scholarship script

Why the YWCA's mission stood out for Alayna Cuevas

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – “We are equal, We are one.” These words written by Boardman High School’s Alayna Cuevas in her entry for the WKBN Caring for Our Community Scholarship Contest sum up her vision for our community – showcasing equality.

Alayna followed in her brother’s footsteps, who entered the scholarship contest in 2020. Even though the YWCA wasn’t her first choice to write about, she was fueled by learning about their mission in the Valley.

Her written script earned Alayna third place in the 2021 WKBN Caring for Our Community Scholarship Contest. She will be highlighted in the commercial below that you can see throughout April and May on WKBN-TV 27.

Congratulations to Alayna and all our 2021 Caring for Our Community scholarship winners from Dunkin’, Window World, Farmers National Bank, Southwoods Health, Kufleitner Automotive Group and WKBN 27 First News.

Read Alayna’s winning script for the YWCA below: