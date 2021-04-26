Equality is the key for this Boardman senior’s winning scholarship script

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – “We are equal, We are one.” These words written by Boardman High School’s Alayna Cuevas in her entry for the WKBN Caring for Our Community Scholarship Contest sum up her vision for our community – showcasing equality.
Alayna followed in her brother’s footsteps, who entered the scholarship contest in 2020. Even though the YWCA wasn’t her first choice to write about, she was fueled by learning about their mission in the Valley.
Her written script earned Alayna third place in the 2021 WKBN Caring for Our Community Scholarship Contest. She will be highlighted in the commercial below that you can see throughout April and May on WKBN-TV 27.
Congratulations to Alayna and all our 2021 Caring for Our Community scholarship winners from Dunkin’, Window World, Farmers National Bank, Southwoods Health, Kufleitner Automotive Group and WKBN 27 First News.
Read Alayna’s winning script for the YWCA below:
THIRD PLACE – Alayna Cuevas – Boardman High School
Shows many different women of different ethnicities and ages smiling while looking straight into the camera.
Starting with a wide shot and ending with a close up of one of their smiling faces.
MAIN SCENE
It will start with one woman smiling in a wide shot showing their whole body.
As the camera slowly zooms in, the clips will change to each of the different women.
The clips will be combined to create a smooth transition of all the women individually.
It will end with a close up of a woman’s smiling face.
VOICEOVER
“Gender and ethnicity have made our country divided. Women and minorities have been discriminated against for far too long. Everyone deserves to be treated the same and given equal opportunities. The battle for equality is not yet finished.”
SCENE SWITCH
The ending clip is all of the women, together, holding hands united in front of the YWCA. The camera slowly zooms out, showing the whole building with the women in front of it.
VOICEOVER
“We must stand together and support one another. Leave the world a better place than you found it. Together we can eliminate racism, empower women, promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. We are equal… we are one.”
The YWCA logo fades into the middle of the clip as the camera zooms out of the women showing the building.
The website will be at the bottom.