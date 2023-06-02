CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Summer is truly going to the dogs at one local bank.

Farmers National Bank has teamed up with WKBN’s “Caring for Our Community” campaign. The bank is hosting a pet supply drive called “The Dog Days of Summer” throughout the month of June. Anyone is welcome to drop off pet supplies at any one of the bank’s 65 branches across Ohio and Pennsylvania.

“Each branch within the Farmers National Bank family has chosen a local pet shelter they want to contribute to,” said Digital and Communications Strategist Chelsea Spears. “So they’ll be in charge of collecting the pet supplies and money. At the end of this campaign, they will deliver the supplies.”

Items can include but are not limited to things like treats, collars, bowls, toys, leashes, bedding, paper towels, and cleaning supplies. You can also choose to donate a dollar or more and write your name on a paw print that will be displayed at the branch you choose to donate at.

“Times are tough right now and Farmers National Bank is rock solid,” said Spears. “So this is our way of giving back to the animal shelters that may need a little bit of help right now.”

Farmers National Bank will continue caring for our community in August by helping to build homes for Habitat for Humanity.

“We’re a community back and that’s why we are so invested in giving back to our community,” said Spears. “We’re one of the last few community banks and we want to invest in our region and the valley and give back when we can. This is just one of those ways.”

“The Dog Days of Summer” runs June 1 through June 30. For more information visit anyone one of Farmers National Bank’s 65 branches or visit them online at FarmersBankGroup.com.