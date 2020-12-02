Deadline nears to enter WKBN 27 Creative Classroom Contest 2020

Teachers have great ideas, but school district budgets are tight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN 27 is always Caring for our Community. One program we run is the Creative Classroom Contest.

Teachers have great ideas, but school district budgets are tight. The Creative Classroom Contest has been helping for years.

We surprise four teachers every year with $500 to help them fund their ideas. One winner is chosen in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Mercer counties.

Tell us your idea, and maybe we can help make it come true.

Boardman Glenwood Junior High School Teacher Eric Diefenderfer was a winner with his pollinator project idea.

As part of the project, students had to research the problem of the declining population of pollinators and design a solution to address the problem.

“It’s hands on. We are taking a real world science problem and they are going to tackle it head on,” explains Eric Diefenderfer.

East Palestine Middle School Teacher Kandace Best won with her idea for a hummingbird and butterfly garden, with a stage for performances.

“It gives them an opportunity to make connections with real-life things and get really creative with a lot of different content,” said Kandace Best.

The first step is applying. Who knows? A member of our team could show up unannounced in your classroom.

“Surprised and excited and wish I did my hair,” said Lakeview Middle School Teacher Marissa DeFranscesco when she won the contest for her idea of a rooftop garden at the school.

Monday is the last day to submit nominations for this year.

We have a form ready for you to fill out online.

More headlines from WKBN.com: