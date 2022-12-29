SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN is honoring local educators with our Creative Classroom contest.

Our last winner is Michelle Paul, a teacher in the Southington Local School District.

She wins $500 to put toward an idea that she had to get students moving in the classroom. She explained the idea.

“Well, actually, one of the students in here, one of my eighth graders, Colton, he came in one day and he said, ‘Mrs. Paul, did you know… that if we get exercise and we move, that it’s going to help us comprehend, and it’s going to help us focus better?’ And I said, ‘well, funny you say that because I just got an email that there’s a contest where I can apply for some things in the classroom to help that,'” she said.

Paul said she is going to be buying an exercise ball chair and some balance boards that students can stand on in the back of the classroom to “get their wiggles out and get some movement in.”

“I’m hoping that it just brings their energy down a little bit, so it helps them to be focused on what we’re reading or what we’re writing in class,” she said.