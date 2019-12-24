Creative Classroom Contest: Grove City teacher leads outreach effort through art

With her $500 winnings from WKBN's Creative Classroom contest, she plans to purchase supplies so students can continue their community projects

Each December, the WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community campaign recognizes four teachers across the Valley and surprises them with $500. Teachers apply to win, then a panel picks the entries with the best ideas. Our second winner comes from Grove City High School in Grove City, Pa.

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Amanda DiAlesandro, a teacher at Grove City High School’s Community Art class, pushes kids to make a positive impact on the community.

With her $500 winnings from WKBN’s Creative Classroom contest, she plans to purchase supplies so that students can continue their collaborative public works of art.

DiAlesandro said teamwork and collaboration between students and the community is imperative to keep the project going.

“… Any of the businesses that request us to do any kind of work, they’ll pay for the materials, but that leads to our students doing a bunch of independent projects and just some different things we can try and engage as many community members as possible,” she said.

Students recently worked on a mural at the Grove City YMCA that was inspired by the Philadelphia Mural Project. The mural, covering 2,000-square-feet, is inspired by YMCA’s core values.

In addition to that project, students have also created chalk art, sculpture installations, ornaments and have contributed more than 100 bowls to the Empty Bowls fundraiser, which helps support the local food pantry.

