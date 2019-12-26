Creative Classroom Contest: East Palestine teacher plans to add student performances to new garden

Teacher Kandace Best says a performance space teaches students the art of public speaking and gives them the opportunity to learn in a creative way

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – East Palestine Middle School Teacher Kandace Best wants to add student performances to the school’s new garden.

She plans to use her $500 Creative Classroom winnings to do that.

The school’s Science Club recently repurposed an area in the school’s courtyard to create the hummingbird and butterfly garden. It was made possible through a series of donations and grants.

Best said she’d like to build a small stage in the area for performances by students, including giving them the opportunity to act out science concepts.

“We do a lot of project-based learning in the middle school, and it would give the students a place to present those things and act out things,” she said. “We do some reader’s theatres where they, kids, can incorporate reading and acting and stuff into their everyday classroom and science.”

Best said this teaches students the art of public speaking and gives them the opportunity to learn in a creative way.

